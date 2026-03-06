Education An 'Uncompromisable Strategic National Priority'

The assistant undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), Maha Zayed al-Qaqaa al-Ruwaili, has said that the implementation of distance learning system in public schools is an institutional model that reflects a high level of preparedness and established operational efficiency in managing educational transformation during crises.

Speaking to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), al-Ruwaili emphasised that education is a strategic national priority, the continuity of which will not be compromised under any circumstances.

This stems, she stressed, from the state's commitment to guaranteeing the right to continuous learning for all students without interruption, and its keenness to ensure the sustainability of the educational process according to the highest quality standards, in light of current regional developments and conditions.

Al Ruwaili said that the smooth transition to distance learning platforms was not a temporary, ad hoc response, but rather the result of long-term strategic planning and systematic institutional investment in building the digital capabilities of educational and administrative staff.

This, she continued, involved training teachers and empowering them to use technology effectively, adopting the latest digital methodologies based on interaction, quality, and measuring educational impact.

The official further emphasised that this transformation is based on a comprehensive institutional vision centred on proactive preparedness and managing educational risks according to best practices.

It also focuses on enhancing operational readiness to ensure the continuity of learning without interruption.

Al Ruwaili noted that the "Distance Learning Guidelines" serve as a governing organisational framework that defines roles and responsibilities, standardises procedures, and ensures clear decision-making processes.

The official noted that official daily monitoring reports revealed positive indicators reflecting outstanding field engagement.

The attendance rate of academic staff in live broadcast classes exceeded 98%, while more than 16,000 teachers logged into the Qatar Education System, with more than 15,000 teachers participating in the live broadcasts.

As for students, the system saw the attendance of approximately 48,000 students in the live broadcast lessons.

Al-Ruwaili also emphasised the MoEHE's adoption of a precise daily monitoring mechanism for attendance and engagement rates.

This mechanism, she explained, includes continuous data analysis, ongoing field evaluation of the experience, and identification of challenges, which are then addressed promptly by specialised support teams.

This ensures continuous improvement and enhanced performance efficiency.

The official commended the high level of flexibility and professionalism demonstrated by the educational field across all its schools and staff, reflecting effective field engagement in dealing with new developments.

She noted the allocation of a hotline in each school, in addition to activating central technical support channels, to ensure that those concerned are in constant contact with students and parents to overcome any technical obstacles they may encounter.

Al-Ruwaili also said that the system adheres to the highest standards of inclusivity and educational equity by providing flexible guidelines and teaching methods that guarantee the right of students with disabilities to receive an education that suits their needs through dedicated live broadcast sessions and supporting educational resources.

She added that work is proceeding rapidly to enhance and expand the capabilities of the digital infrastructure based on the outcomes of the current experiment.

This includes, the official said, providing the latest smart and mobile devices for educational and administrative staff.