Qatar Condemns Iranian Attack On Buildings In Bahrain Housing Qatari Amiri Naval Forces Personnel

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar condemned, in the strongest terms, the Iranian attack that targeted buildings in various areas of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain housing personnel from the Qatar Amiri Naval Forces, participating within the Unified Maritime Operations Center affiliated with the Unified Military Command of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), describing it as a blatant act of aggression and a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Bahrain and a direct threat to its security and stability as well as the security of the region.

In a statement Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain in confronting this attack, stressing that targeting facilities hosting forces operating within the framework of joint Gulf cooperation represents a dangerous escalation that affects the security of GCC states and undermines the principles of good neighborliness and respect for state sovereignty.

The ministry clarified that the personnel of the Qatar Amiri Naval Forces who were present in the targeted buildings are safe and no injuries were recorded among them.

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Kingdom of Bahrain has taken the necessary measures to follow up on their situation and ensure their safety, in coordination with the competent authorities in the Kingdom.

In this context, the ministry expressed its appreciation for the cooperation and coordination shown by the relevant authorities in the Kingdom of Bahrain in dealing with this incident and ensuring the safety of those present at the targeted sites.

The ministry renewed the State of Qatar's condemnation of all acts that threaten the security of countries in the region and the safety of their facilities, calling for an end to escalation and adherence to the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations in a manner that preserves the security and stability of the region and spares its peoples the risks of further tension.