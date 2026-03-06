Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drone Northeast Of Riyadh

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone northeast of Riyadh, according to Brig. Gen. Turki Al Maliki, the ministry's official spokesperson.

Earlier Friday, Al Maliki said three drones were intercepted east of the Riyadh region, while a cruise missile was also destroyed east of Al Kharj governorate.

On Thursday evening, the ministry announced the interception of two additional drones in the Eastern Province and east of Al Kharj