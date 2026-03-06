403
Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drone Northeast Of Riyadh
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone northeast of Riyadh, according to Brig. Gen. Turki Al Maliki, the ministry's official spokesperson.
Earlier Friday, Al Maliki said three drones were intercepted east of the Riyadh region, while a cruise missile was also destroyed east of Al Kharj governorate.
On Thursday evening, the ministry announced the interception of two additional drones in the Eastern Province and east of Al Kharj
