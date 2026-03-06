Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Explosions Heard In Iraq's Erbil, US-Run Oil Field Shut Down

Explosions Heard In Iraq's Erbil, US-Run Oil Field Shut Down


2026-03-06 02:12:25
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) ERBIL, Iraq - Explosions sounded on Friday near Erbil airport in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region and an attack forced a US-run oil field to shut production.

AFP journalists reported lound bangs and seeing grey smoke rising from near the airport area, which hosts US-led coalition troops

The autonomous Kurdistan region, which hosts US troops, has been pulled into the war engulfing the Middle East, suffering mostly from drone attacks on US bases and interests there.

Drones have repeatedly been intercepted over the city of Erbil, which is also home to a major US consulate complex.

Kurdistan's natural resources ministry said on Friday that oil production at an oil field operated by US firm HKN Energy had been halted following an attack in the Sarsang area in Dohuk province.

A security source told AFP the attack was carried out with two drones the previous day.

Iraq, which has recently regained a sense of stability but has long been a proxy battleground between the US and Iran, had said it did not want to be dragged into the war. But it has not been spared.

Several Iran-backed armed groups, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, to which Kataeb Hizbollah also belongs, have said they will not stay neutral and have claimed dozens of drone attacks on US bases.

On Tuesday, a source at an oil company in Kurdistan told AFP that most foreign oil companies had temporarily halted production as a precautionary measure.

MENAFN06032026000028011005ID1110828571



Jordan Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search