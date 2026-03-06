Faisali Aim For Pro League Lead

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN – The CFI Jordan Pro League enters its third and final stage of the competition, with Faisali and Hussein closer to the title contention after the first two stages.

Week 19 kicks off Friday with a tight race at the top: Faisali have an easy match against Sarhan while Hussein face Baqa'a. In other matches, it's Jazira vs Ahli, Shabab Urdun vs Salt and Ramtha vs Wihdat.

In the past week, titleholders Hussein had league matches postponed as they were due to play Asian Champions League (ACL) Two quarterfinals in Qatar which were eventually postponed due to rising tensions in the region.

Back in Amman, and after a recent change in coaching staff following dismal results, including their 2-0 defeat to Wihdat, Faisali scored three consecutive wins to take a slim two point lead for now, while all other standings remained unchanged. Results included: Faisali vs Ahli 3-0, Baqa'a vs Wihdat 3-1, Jazira vs Shahab Urdun 1-1, Salt vs Ramtha 1-0,

Ramtha who won the league three seasons ago, suffered their first defeat last week and lost vital points with 7 draws that could have given them a comfortable lead at the top after impressive earlier results put them among the top 4 beating Wihdat 1-0, holding Hussein 0-0, holding Wihdat and Faisali 1-1.

Teams are scrambling for points at both ends of the table where Ahli seem to have stumbled in their journey to move away from the relegation zone.

The 73rd edition of the Pro League has 10 teams playing in three stages instead of the usual two. Baqa'a and Sarhan are the newcomers from the First Division after Ma'an, Sarih, Aqaba, and Mughayer Sarhan were relegated last season.

The 2025/26 season kicked off with League champs Hussein winning the 42nd Jordan Super Cup after overcoming Wihdat on aggregate. In other competitions, Faisali won their 10th Jordan Football Association (JFA) Shield title with Salt runner-up. The Jordan Cup has reached the quarterfinals in which Ramtha who beat Ahli 1-0 and Faisali beat Shabab Urdun 5-4 on penalties to advance to the semis. Hussein vs Jazira and Wihdat vs Salt are yet to be played.

Last season, Hussein snatched the Pro League as well as Jordan Super Cup titles, while Wihdat won the Jordan Cup for the 13th time, and Salt won their first ever major title - the Jordan Football Association Shield.

Hussein were crowned League champions for the past two seasons joining the elite group of Pro League champs as the 9th club to win the title since 1944. Together with neighbors Ramtha, they have changed the usual Faisali-Wihdat title dominance. Ramtha won the 2021/22 League crown for the third time in their history after 39 years, while Hussein won the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.

CFI Pro League standings (previous rank in brackets)

Team P W D L GF GA Pts

1) Faisali (2) 17 12 3 2 40 17 39

2) Hussein (1) 16 11 4 1 41 11 37

3) Ramtha (3) 18 9 7 2 24 12 34

4) Wihdat (4) 18 10 3 5 22 14 33

5) Jazira(5) 18 6 4 8 17 25 22

6) Salt (6) 18 6 4 8 21 22 22

7) Baqa'a (7) 18 5 6 7 28 41 21

8) Sh. Urdun (8) 18 4 6 8 15 27 18

9) Ahli (9) 18 2 5 11 14 32 11

10) Sarhan (10) 17 1 2 14 10 31 5