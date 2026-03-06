403
AUD/USD Forex Forecast 06/03: Drops Significantly (Chart)
- The Australian dollar tried to rally at the very open of the trading session on Thursday but has since fallen apart. Quite frankly, this is going to be a very difficult pair to trade, mainly due to the fact that the Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue to hike rates in the future but at the same time, the Australian dollar is highly sensitive to risk appetite.
