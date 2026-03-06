Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Politicians Say Imported Meat Must Be Better Regulated

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Meat consumed in Switzerland from imported animals must be better regulated. Following on from the Senate, the House of Representatives narrowly approved a motion to this effect on Thursday. Select your language
Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr La viande étrangère doit être mieux réglementée Original Read more: La viande étrangère doit être mieux régleme

The parliamentarians voted against the opinion of their committee, which had recommended rejecting the measure, deemed unworkable in the absence of international regulations.

Fabien Fivaz from the Green Party recalled the often very precarious conditions in which animals are transported abroad.“I don't know if you've ever seen the cargo ships in which the animals are stored. They are often overloaded and the animals die of hunger or thirst,” he said.

Marianne Maret from the Centre Party said that, in addition to protecting animals, the aim was to support Swiss agriculture.“We currently give imported meat an advantage because there are no requirements on transport. This has an effect on prices. And domestic production, which is highly regulated, is at a disadvantage”, she said.

A section of the right and Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider had tried to sink the project.

