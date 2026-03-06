Swiss Embassy In Tehran Remains Open

The foreign ministry confirmed this to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS on Friday.

Six Swiss nationals and 18 local employees are still working at the Swiss representation, said a foreign ministry spokesman. All are well, considering the circumstances, he added. Four employees with Swiss passports had already left Iran on March 3.

All Swiss representations in the region have the necessary security and crisis management measures in place, the foreign ministry emphasised, pointing out that these arrangements are constantly being checked and adapted.

+ What can the thousands of Swiss citizens stranded in the Middle East do?

After the Israeli and US military offensive against Iran and the subsequent retaliation by Tehran, thousands of Swiss citizens were stranded in several Gulf States. Some 5,200 people have been registered via the foreign ministry's Travel Admin application since the start of hostilities.

On Thursday afternoon a first special SWISS flight from Oman's capital Muscat to Zurich repatriated 211 Swiss nationals.

+ SWISS special flight from Oman lands in Zurich

