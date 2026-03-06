Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Ban Pyrotechnics In Public Areas

2026-03-06 02:08:30
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) From April 1, a ban on setting off pyrotechnics in publicly accessible areas will apply throughout Switzerland. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss ban pyrotechnics in public areas This content was published on March 6, 2026 - 15:02 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  Deutsch de Nationales Pyroverbot in öffentlich zugänglichen Räumen beschlossen

This was decided by a body of the Concordat of Building Directors of all 26 cantons, it was announced on Friday.

In January the leading committee of the Intercantonal Organisation for Technical Trade Hazards (IOTH) said it would apply for such a ban. This organisation has now approved the committee's request.

The reason given in the press release is that more than 11,000 responses were received to a consultation on the planned total revision of Swiss fire safety regulations. Time was needed to analyse these submissions.

The findings from the ongoing investigations into the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, in which 41 people died on New Year's Eve, must also be taken into account in the consultation process, it said.

The revised fire safety regulations are due to come into force in autumn 2027.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

