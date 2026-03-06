Swiss Ban Pyrotechnics In Public Areas

This was decided by a body of the Concordat of Building Directors of all 26 cantons, it was announced on Friday.

In January the leading committee of the Intercantonal Organisation for Technical Trade Hazards (IOTH) said it would apply for such a ban. This organisation has now approved the committee's request.

The reason given in the press release is that more than 11,000 responses were received to a consultation on the planned total revision of Swiss fire safety regulations. Time was needed to analyse these submissions.

The findings from the ongoing investigations into the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, in which 41 people died on New Year's Eve, must also be taken into account in the consultation process, it said.

The revised fire safety regulations are due to come into force in autumn 2027.

