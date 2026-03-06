Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss To Review Purchase Of Further Air Defence System

2026-03-06 02:08:29
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Patriot air defence system ordered in the US has been delayed by several years. The Swiss government is therefore examining whether Switzerland should purchase an additional system for ground-based air defence, preferably produced in Europe. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss to review purchase of further air defence system This content was published on March 6, 2026 - 16:29
  • Deutsch de Bundesrat lässt Kauf von weiterem Luftverteidigungssystem prüfen Original Read more: Bundesrat lässt Kauf von weiterem Luftverteidigungssystem pr

With this decision on Friday, the government is responding to the heightened threat in Europe posed by long-range weapons. The reason for the review is also the delay of the Patriot air defence system ordered in the US by four to five years.

Switzerland was informed of this by the US at the end of February. Nevertheless, the government intends to stick with the purchase of the Patriot system. The original plan was for the system to be delivered in 2027 and 2028.

To cushion the delay, the government is examining the procurement of another ground-based air defence system. The results should be available by mid-2027. The additional system should preferably be produced in Europe. This should also reduce Switzerland's dependence on a single other country.

Swissinfo

