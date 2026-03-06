Arabs Increased Brazil Chicken Imports In February

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, two of the largest importers of Brazilian chicken, increased their purchases in February. The UAE was the second leading destination, behind China, with purchases totaling 44,000 metric tons, up 13.4% compared to February 2024, industry group ABPA said. In the same comparison, sales to Saudi Arabia rose 7.3%, to 33,800 tons. The country was the fourth leading destination, behind Japan.

The figures do not yet reflect the scenario of the conflict between the United States and Israel and Iran, which has made several ports in Arab Gulf countries inaccessible, complicating the delivery of goods. The attacks were launched on Saturday, February 28. In a statement on the February results, Ricardo Santin, head of ABPA, commented on the challenges the conflict is imposing on the sector.“There are major efforts to develop logistical alternatives that maintain the flow to destinations affected by the conflict in the Middle Eastern Gulf,” he said. Read more on the subject.

According to ABPA, Brazil's chicken exports totaled 493,200 tons in February, the best result ever recorded for the month, up 5.3% compared to the same period in 2025. In value, shipments reached USD 945.4 million, an increase of 8.6%, also the best February on record. Data for the first two months of the year consolidate the best performance for the period, with total exports of 952,300 tons worth USD 1.819 billion.

Santin said in the statement that sales to China have recovered to levels previously recorded in exports to the country, as have shipments to the European Union.“The commercial effects of the avian influenza outbreak recorded-and already overcome-in Brazil's commercial production in May last year have been surpassed and should positively influence export performance in the coming months, alongside the increase in shipments to the main importing countries,” he said.

Read more:

Brazil works to ensure chicken supply to Gulf

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Jonathan Campos/AEN

The post Arabs increased Brazil chicken imports in February appeared first on ANBA News Agency.