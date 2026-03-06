403
Brazil-Arab Gallery #52
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) The Women's Committee of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ), WAHI, held a morning of activities for the institution's female staff on Friday (6) to mark International Women's Day. At the ABCC's headquarters in São Paulo, employees enjoyed a few hours of relaxation and leisure, including a yoga session focused on sorority, a term that reflects empathy among women. WAHI Committee chair Claudia Yazigi Haddad opened the morning by saying it was a moment to further strengthen their bonds.“In our daily lives, we all take on many roles. We're daughters, mothers, sisters, wives, professionals-often all at the same time-and, of course, we're always trying to manage everything. So today, we'll give ourselves a small gift,” she said. The activity included breakfast and a raffle of gifts. Female representatives from the board and the wives of ABCC directors also took part alongside the staff members.
Translated by Guilherme MirandaIsaura Daniel/ANBA
The post Brazil-Arab Gallery #52 appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
