Landis+Gyr Group AG Moves into New Headquarters in Cham

06.03.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

CHAM, Switzerland, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr Group AG, a global leader in integrated energy management solutions, is opening a new chapter following the announced divestment of its EMEA business. The company will relocate its headquarters within Cham to a new, state-of-the-art office building, just a few steps from itsth current location.



Landis+Gyr is pleased to announce an important step for the company's future. Following the announcement of the EMEA divestment, the global headquarters will move within the municipality of Cham. The new headquarters, located at Alte Steinhauserstrasse 14, 6330 Cham, will offer employees modern working conditions and underscore the company's long-term commitment to Cham."With the new headquarters, we are sending a clear signal of continuity and innovation. Cham remains a central location for us, where we will shape the future together with our employees and partners," said Peter Mainz, CEO of Landis+Gyr municipality of Cham also welcomes this step. Mayor Georges Helfenstein commented, "We are delighted by this decision, which is also the result of the municipality's forward-looking and reliable economic development efforts."The close proximity to the current site will enable a smooth transition and ensure that the trusted collaboration with local partners and the municipality of Cham continues seamlessly. About Landis+Gyr Landis+Gyr is a global energy technology leader, delivering intelligent solutions that connect devices, data, and decisions across the grid. Trusted by more than 3,500 utilities worldwide, we transform traditional devices into intelligent, networked sensors, giving utilities real-time grid visibility and system control. With these combined insights, electric, gas, and water companies can anticipate demand, optimize operations, and deliver energy that's more reliable, resilient, accessible, safe, and sustainable for everyone. For more information, please visit our website .Photo -

