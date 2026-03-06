INFICON To Publish Its Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2025 Results On Tuesday, March 24, 2026
Management will host an online conference via Microsoft Teams 09:30 CET on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, to discuss its fourth quarter results in more detail. The presentations and the following question and answer session will be in English. Please join the conference using the following link /web-conference.
Please make sure that you have access to Microsoft Teams. During the Web Conference, participants will first be in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks, Management will take questions via the voice or chat functionalities provided. The Web Conference will be recorded and archived later in the investors' section of the INFICON website.
