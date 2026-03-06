INFICON To Publish Its Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2025 Results On Tuesday, March 24, 2026

MENAFN - EQS Group) INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) will issue a press release aton the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results. At the same time, the Annual Report 2025, the Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders including all the motions and proposals, as well as the presentation on the fourth quarter and full-year results will be available for download in the Investors' section of the INFICON website,.

Management will host an online conference via Microsoft Teams 09:30 CET on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, to discuss its fourth quarter results in more detail. The presentations and the following question and answer session will be in English. Please join the conference using the following link /web-conference.

Please make sure that you have access to Microsoft Teams. During the Web Conference, participants will first be in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks, Management will take questions via the voice or chat functionalities provided. The Web Conference will be recorded and archived later in the investors' section of the INFICON website.

Communication Calendar

The communication calendar of INFICON is continuously updated and available online in the Investors' section of the INFICON website,.

E-Mail Alerts

To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial information from INFICON, sign-up for news in the Investors section of the INFICON website at.