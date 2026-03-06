LR Health & Beauty SE / Key word(s): Bond

LR Health & Beauty SE advances strategic realignment

06.03.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LR Health & Beauty SE advances strategic realignment

Strategic initiatives over the course of 2026 to provide tangible impetus for partners' business activities Initiatives supported by financially strong investors Ahlen, 6 March 2026 – LR Health & Beauty SE, Europe's leading social commerce company in the area of high-quality health and beauty products, is taking the next step in its financial realignment. To this end, the Company today entered into further agreements that enable the company to implement targeted strategic initiatives for a sustainable positive business development.

Jörg Körfer, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LR Health & Beauty SE, explains:“The injection of fresh capital will advance our strategic realignment. In this respect, we are pleased to have financially strong partners at our side which secure and strengthen LR's long-term financial stability and investment capacity. This will create the conditions for launching further targeted strategic initiatives in 2026. In April, our Business Days will be held with several thousand distribution partners. We will take this opportunity to present a promising product launch in the health and beauty area and further advance business with our partners. We will also inform our partner community about exciting news regarding our sales competitions and the LR car concept with the latter receiving its own showroom where partners will be able to celebrate the car handover in the future.”

In order to align business processes with future growth, LR is focusing, among other things, on inhouse production of selected products and efficiency enhancements through greater vertical integration. Accordingly, preparations are under way for the in-house production of an attractive top-selling product from the portfolio in order to benefit from improved scalability and flexibility. The project launched for this purpose is supported by the German Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space (BSFZ). The BSFZ supports projects that demonstrate a high level of entrepreneurial innovation capability.

LR Group

Under the motto“More quality for your life”, the LR Group – headquartered in the town of Ahlen/Westphalia – successfully produces and distributes various high-quality nutritional supplements and cosmetic products in 32 countries. As an attractive Social Commerce Company, LR supports the personal exchange in its community with efficient, digital solutions. The holistic tool“LR neo” offers the international partnership all business-relevant key figures and information for their LR business in one dashboard.

Since 1985, LR has been firmly established in the market as a“people business” with a focus on people and personal consultation. In times of changing working environments, the business model is particularly appealing to those who are looking for more flexibility, a better work-life balance and greater financial independence.

The processing of aloe vera has been one of LR's core competencies for over 20 years. Only the leaf's valuable inside is used for the products. In Ahlen, the company has built one of the most modern aloe vera production facilities for aloe vera drinking gels in Europe.

In the fall of 2009, LR founded the LR Global Kids Fund e.V., which supports disadvantaged children and their families in many countries around the world efficiently and without the usual red tape in cooperation with local institutions. For further information on our commitment to sustainability, please read our Sustainability Report.

Contact:

PR Contact:

LR Health & Beauty SE

Almut Kellermeyer

Head of Corporate Communication

Kruppstraße 55

59227 Ahlen

Phone: +49(0)2382 7658-106

E-mail: ...



IR Contact:

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Unter den Eichen 7 | Building D

65195 Wiesbaden

Phone: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

E-mail: ... 06.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

