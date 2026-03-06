NITI Aayog, UNICEF Sign Soi To Boost Nutrition In Aspirational Districts

MENAFN - KNN India)NITI Aayog and UNICEF have signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) to support strategic interventions in Aspirational Districts and Aspirational Blocks across the country.

The agreement was signed by Rohit Kumar, Additional Secretary and Mission Director of the Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme at NITI Aayog, and Arjan de Wagt, Deputy Representative of UNICEF India.

The collaboration aims to leverage the institutional strengths of both organisations to advance maternal and child nutrition outcomes in priority regions. It will also focus on promoting multi-stakeholder engagement and strengthening implementation systems for health and nutrition programmes at the block level.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Kumar highlighted that the Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme has demonstrated the value of convergence, collaboration and data-driven governance in accelerating development outcomes.

He noted that partnerships with organisations such as UNICEF India can further strengthen efforts to address critical nutrition and health challenges while improving last-mile service delivery in high-priority areas.

Under the collaboration, UNICEF India will provide technical expertise through its IMPAct4Nutrition (I4N) platform. The initiative will facilitate engagement with businesses, public sector enterprises and industry associations to channel corporate social responsibility (CSR) investments toward nutrition-focused programmes.

The partnership will prioritise strengthening Integrated Child Development Services delivery, enhancing Anganwadi infrastructure, improving nutrition literacy, and building the capacity of frontline workers. Efforts will also be directed at mobilising CSR partners to support health and nutrition interventions and encouraging community participation.

Additionally, the collaboration will promote knowledge-sharing platforms to identify and scale best practices across Aspirational Districts and Blocks.

The Statement of Intent reflects the shared commitment of NITI Aayog and UNICEF India to improving nutrition and health outcomes through coordinated action, evidence-based strategies and stronger partnerships among government institutions, private sector stakeholders and communities.

