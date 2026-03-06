Fortis Hospital Kalyan Introduces Kalyan's First Next-Gen Surgical Visualization System For Advanced Neuro & Spine Surgery

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Strengthening its commitment to advanced surgical care, Fortis Hospital Kalyan has introduced the ZEISS PENTERO 800 S, a next-generation surgical visualization system designed to enhance precision in complex neurosurgical and neuro-spine procedures. This marks the first installation of the technology at Kalyan, and the inauguration was done by Dr Rakesh Lalla (Additional Director-Neurology), Dr Jayesh Sardhara (Director-MIS Brain & Spine Surgery), Dr Rushabh Chheda (Asso. Consultant-NeuroSurgery), Dr Hemal Chheda (Asso. Consultant-NeuroSurgery) & Dr Ashutosh Pandey (Facility Director), along with the nursing & administrative teams.



(R-L) Dr Rakesh Lalla, Dr Jayesh Sardhara, Dr Ashutosh Pandey and Dr Rushabh Chheda inaugurate Kalyan's first next-gen surgical visualization system at Fortis Hospital Kalyan



The surgical visualization system combines advanced optics, intraoperative fluorescence imaging, Digital Hybrid Visualization, and integrated 4K 3D/2D recording capabilities to deliver enhanced surgical clarity and workflow efficiency. It enables surgeons to seamlessly switch between optical and digital 4K 3D visualization during procedures. Amongst other thing, this hybrid capability enhances and supports more confident maneuvering in deep and narrow anatomical areas.

A key innovation is the Depth+ mode, which increases depth of field at the click of a button, allowing surgeons to view multiple anatomical layers sharply without repeated focus adjustments. The integrated micro-inspection tool allows surgeons to visualize areas beyond the direct line of sight and effectively look around corners, reducing blind spots without increasing the surgical footprint.



Dr. Jayesh Sardhara, Director – Minimally Invasive Brain and Spine Surgery, Fortis Hospital Kalyan, said,“In neurosurgery and complex spine procedures, what we see makes all the difference. The surgical visualization system gives us a clearer, more detailed view of delicate nerves and blood vessels, helps us better define tumor margins during surgery, and allows us to work with greater confidence in deep and narrow spaces. With its advanced features reducing blind spots and improving accuracy, we're able to operate more safely with one clear goal in mind - better outcomes and faster recovery for our patients.”

The system is used in highly specialized procedures including:



Cerebral Aneurysms

Arteriovenous Malformations (are abnormal tangles of blood vessels where arteries connect directly to veins)

Brain tumors

Spinal tumors

Carotid Endarterectomy (is a surgical procedure performed to remove plaque buildup from the carotid arteries)

Syringomyelia (is condition in which a fluid-filled cyst form within the spinal cord)

Complex spinal deformities

Microdiscectomy

Minimally Invasive Lumbar Interbody Fusion (MI-TLIF)

Aneurysm clipping surgery

Cervical Spine Corpectomy & Discectomy Carpal tunnel surgery

The introduction of this surgical visualization system enhances surgical precision and intraoperative decision-making through:



Real-time fluorescence-guided imaging for assessment of tumor margins and blood flow

Improved visualization of critical microstructures

Reduced blind spots during procedures

Shorter surgery duration due to ergonomic and workflow efficiencies Enhanced teaching and collaboration through shared 3D viewing

Dr. Ashutosh Pandey, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital Kalyan, said,“At Fortis Hospital Kalyan, we are committed to bringing world-class technology to our patients. The surgical visualization system, a first in Kalyan, is a part of this effort, helping our surgeons operate with greater precision, work more efficiently, and provide better care. With this advanced technology, we continue to strengthen our neuro and spine services, making Fortis Hospital Kalyan a trusted center for complex surgeries in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.”

The system's intuitive interface, auto-balance, auto-drape, autofocus, and zoom memory features further streamline operating room efficiency, potentially reducing setup and procedure times. The surgical visualization system also allows secure synchronization of surgical images and videos for documentation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing. The system also supports live-streaming of procedures for educational purposes, strengthening training and peer engagement.

With this installation, Fortis Hospital Kalyan reinforces its position as a center for advanced neurosurgical and spine care in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.