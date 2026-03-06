Labels Were Never Her Size - Campus Activewear Celebrates Zeenat Aman This Women's Day

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India This Women's Day, Campus Activewear presents a powerful new campaign featuring cultural icon Zeenat Aman, celebrating the freedom for women to move on their own terms as an extension of You Go Girl Campaign.

Zeenat Aman, The OG of unapologetic self-expression encourages every woman to: move freely, move boldly, move her way

Conceptualized as a cinematic narrative, the film transcends conventional markers of success, such as wealth, fame, or nostalgia. Instead, it explores what truly drives women forward: choice. Through a series of striking visual moments, Zeenat Aman rejects the glitter, the noise, and the past, ultimately embracing Freedom. The freedom to walk forward without permission, to tell her story her way, and to define success for herself. As she navigates different spaces, her journey becomes a metaphor for every woman who continues to evolve, lead, and inspire others along the way.

“For us, empowering women goes far beyond a campaign or a single day of celebration. It begins with creating an environment where women feel confident, supported, and free to pursue their ambitions without hesitation. At Campus, we focus on understanding their everyday movements and designing products that genuinely make day-to-day lives easier, whether that means comfort through long days, reliability through changing roles, or style that reflects individuality. We believe progress happens when women feel heard, when their feedback shapes what we build, and when small barriers are removed consistently. When women are given the right support system, they do not just move ahead personally. They create momentum for everyone around them.” said as Prerna Agarwal, Chief Innovation Officer, Campus Activewear.

"I have spent a lifetime being told what I should look like, what I should wear, and what I should represent. And for a lifetime, I have walked my own way regardless. That is not rebellion that is simply knowing who you are. When Campus approached me with this campaign, I said yes immediately, because the message is not about me. It is about every woman who has been handed a label and decided to wear it as a badge of honour instead. You go girl - move your way." Zeenat Aman, Actor, Icon, and You Go Girl Ambassador



Link-

The campaign is a bold extension of Campus's You Go Girl initiative, which encourages women to embrace their choices and move through life with self-belief and authenticity. With Zeenat Aman as its voice and symbol, the message becomes even more resonant: freedom is not permission granted, it is power claimed.

This Women's Day, Campus encourages women to move freely, move forward, and move her way.

About Campus Activewear Ltd.

Campus is one of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brands in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. In 2005, Mr. Hari Krishan Agarwal, with his acumen, skill, and innovative thinking, started a never-to-end revolution in the footwear industry with Campus Activewear. Today, the flagship brand 'Campus' has emerged as one of India's biggest domestic sports and athleisure lifestyle brands, offering a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. With the changing market dynamics, Campus has sustained its focus on product design and innovation by facilitating access to the latest global trends and styles through a fashion-forward approach. With over 23,000 retail touchpoints, 297 company exclusive outlets, a website (campusshoes), and being one of the top brands available on e-commerce portals, Campus has secured its pan India presence while capturing the imagination of millions of people across Omni-channel platforms. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points, and an attractive product value proposition making Campus, an aspirational brand, especially for young adults, everyday performers, and fashionistas. Strengthening the brand's leadership position in India, Campus was listed on NSE and BSE on 9th of May 2022.