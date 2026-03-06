Biomednewsbreaks - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication Highlighting Pharmacokinetics Of TONMYA(TM) Sublingual Tablets

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP), a fully integrated commercial biotechnology company, announced the publication of a peer-reviewed paper detailing results from randomized open-label studies evaluating the pharmacokinetics of TNX-102 SL, the sublingual formulation of cyclobenzaprine HCl marketed as TONMYA(TM). Published in Clinical Pharmacology in Drug Development, the journal of the American College of Clinical Pharmacology, the study highlights how TONMYA's proprietary basifying agent enables rapid transmucosal absorption that bypasses first-pass hepatic metabolism. The formulation, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Aug. 15, 2025, for the treatment of fibromyalgia in adults, is designed to increase parent drug exposure during sleep while reducing exposure to the long-acting metabolite norcyclobenzaprine, supporting durable analgesic benefits with improved tolerability.

Tonix is a fully-integrated biotechnology company with marketed products and a pipeline of development candidates. Tonix markets FDA-approved TONMYA(TM), a first-in-class, non-opioid analgesic medicine for the treatment of fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition that affects millions of adults. TONMYA is the first new prescription medicine approved by the FDA for fibromyalgia in more than 15 years. TONMYA was investigated as TNX-102 SL. Tonix also markets two treatments for acute migraine in adults: Zembrace(R) SymTouch(R) (sumatriptan injection) and Tosymra(R) (sumatriptan nasal spray). Tonix's development portfolio* is focused on central nervous system (CNS) disorders, immunology, immuno-oncology, rare disease and infectious disease. TNX-102 SL is being developed to treat acute stress reaction and acute stress disorder under an Investigator-Initiated IND at the University of North Carolina in the OASIS study funded by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). TNX-102 SL is also in development for major depressive disorder. Tonix's immunology development portfolio consists of biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity and cancer, including TNX-1500, which is a Phase 2- ready Fc-modified humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand (CD40L or CD154) being developed for the prevention of allograft rejection and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Tonix's rare disease portfolio includes TNX-2900, intranasal oxytocin potentiated with magnesium, in development for Prader-Willi syndrome and expected to start a potential pivotal Phase 2 study in 2026. Tonix's infectious disease portfolio includes TNX-801, a vaccine in development for mpox and smallpox, as well as TNX-4800, a Phase 2- ready long-acting humanized monoclonal antibody for the seasonal prevention of Lyme disease. Finally, TNX-4200 for which Tonix has a contract with the U.S. DoD's Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) for up to $34 million over five years, is a small molecule broad-spectrum antiviral agent targeting CD45 for the prevention or treatment of high lethality infections to improve the medical readiness of military personnel in biological threat environments. Tonix owns and operates a state-of-the art infectious disease research facility in Frederick, Md.

* Tonix's product development candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics; their efficacy and safety have not been established and have not been approved for any indication.

