Energynewsbreaks Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Provides Update On Samarium And Gadolinium Supply Initiative

Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) provided an operational and commercialization update on its“Pathway to Samarium and Gadolinium Security” project, which is focused on dedicated production planning for samarium and gadolinium rare earth oxides to support allied defense, aerospace and strategic industrial supply chains. The initiative is being advanced alongside the company's scale-up toward the Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex in Alexandria and comes as demand for both materials accelerates amid rising prices, export licensing constraints and U.S. defense supply chain actions. Samarium is critical for high-performance samarium-cobalt permanent magnets used in mission-critical systems such as guidance and control, radar and sonar, while gadolinium has been identified as a priority material in recent defense supply chain initiatives, underscoring the growing urgency for secure Western-aligned sources of these inputs ahead of expanded U.S. procurement restrictions set to take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the US State of Louisiana, subsequent SMCs in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA (“ Bokan“).

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol“UCU” and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX(R) Best Market under the ticker symbol“UURAF.”

