Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Files Amended Document For Brokered LIFE Offering Engages AXINO Capital For European Marketing Services

ESGold Corp., a development-stage company committed to the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-quality mineral properties, announced the filing of an amended offering document for its brokered LIFE offering

The amendment includes Quebec, site of the company's rapidly developing Montauban Project, as an offering jurisdiction, with terms remaining the same as previously announced

The offering looks to raise gross proceeds of up to C$7,000,600 from the sale of up to 10,295,000 units of the company at C$0.68 a unit ESGold has also engaged AXINO Capital to offer marketing services in Europe as part of its European marketing outreach

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF), a development-stage company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties worldwide, announced the filing of an amended offering document for its initial brokered LIFE offering. The amendment includes Quebec as an offering jurisdiction, with the terms of the offering remaining the same as previously announced on February 19, 2026 ( ). The offering, brokered by Red Cloud Securities, is to raise gross proceeds of up to C$7,00,600 from the sale of up to 10,295,000 units of the company at C$0.68 a unit.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of its units to advance its flagship Montauban Project in Quebec. Proceeds will also go into general working capital and corporate...

