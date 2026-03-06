Nexstar Mining Global Debut In Silicon Valley Redefines Smart Ore Selection With A Full Technology Stack

MENAFN - TimesNewswire )A smart ore selection technology company from China made its global debut today in Silicon Valley. Nexstar Mining (Shanghai) Mining Technology Co., Ltd. showcased its independently developed“smart ore selection + embodied intelligence” full technology stack solution to the international mining and technology sectors, announcing that its core components have been fully localized.







This newly established Chinese company has become a global leader in providing comprehensive smart ore selection services, being the only enterprise that simultaneously masters four core technologies: dual-energy XRT, XRF, AI visual large models, and embodied intelligence. By choosing Silicon Valley for its global launch, Nexstar Mining aims to declare that the global technological frontier of smart ore selection is being redefined by Chinese enterprises.







Amid the wave of digital transformation in the mining industry, recovering medium-sized mineral particles (4-10 mm) has long been a significant challenge. Traditional solutions have proven ineffective, resulting in substantial losses of high-value minerals. Nexstar Mining's approach includes adding a“refinement” stage after conventional screening to target this technical blind spot. Its XRF chemical identification technology overcomes the challenge of identifying“complex ores with similar densities but different compositions”; the AI visual large model maintains high-precision recognition even under extreme conditions such as dust and vibration. After completing the localization of the X-ray sources and detectors by 2025, core component costs will be reduced by 40%, effectively breaking free from overseas constraints. These three capabilities create a leading global technological barrier.







Nexstar Mining positions itself as a“long-term partner for mine profitability,” introducing an innovative“equipment sales + revenue sharing” dual-engine model. In a tailings project in Southeast Asia, facing over 100 million tons of tailings and annual processing costs of 130 million yuan, Nexstar Mining's solution is expected to save customers approximately 50 million yuan annually, with total economic benefits exceeding 100 million yuan. The company's intended order volume has surpassed 30 million dollars, with clients including leading mining entities from Chile, Australia and China's Sichuan and Inner Mongolia regions.

The founding team of Nexstar Mining comes from renowned institutions such as Peking University, China International Capital Corporation Limited, and Zijin Mining, bringing together expertise in algorithm development and mining. This team itself represents the company's widest moat. Looking ahead, the company has established a“three-step” strategy: scaling the XRT coarse throw solution, commercializing XRF high-precision sorting, and launching a fully automated platform by 2027. In light of the declining ore grades and increasing environmental pressures faced by global mining, Nexstar Mining is answering the global challenge of maximizing the value of every ton of ore with Chinese technology solutions.







About Nexstar Mining

Nexstar Mining (Shanghai) Mining Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on the full-stack R&D and application of X-ray sensing, XRF, AI vision, and embodied intelligence technologies, dedicated to providing smarter sorting solutions for higher profits to global mining customers.