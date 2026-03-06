U.S. Embassy In Amman Cancels All Visa Appointments Until Further Notice

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra)-- The U.S. Embassy in Amman announced the cancelation of all immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments until further notice due to the current situation in the Middle East region.In a statement, the embassy said that the safety of visa applicants remains a top priority, urging individuals with previously scheduled appointments not to come to the embassy building.The embassy added that it will contact affected applicants to reschedule their appointments once visa services resume.