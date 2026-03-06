Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
U.S. Embassy In Amman Cancels All Visa Appointments Until Further Notice

U.S. Embassy In Amman Cancels All Visa Appointments Until Further Notice


2026-03-06 02:02:51
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra)-- The U.S. Embassy in Amman announced the cancelation of all immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments until further notice due to the current situation in the Middle East region.
In a statement, the embassy said that the safety of visa applicants remains a top priority, urging individuals with previously scheduled appointments not to come to the embassy building.
The embassy added that it will contact affected applicants to reschedule their appointments once visa services resume.

MENAFN06032026000117011021ID1110828391



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search