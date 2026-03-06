Qatar Air Defences Intercept Drone Targeting Al Udeid Air Base

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatari Ministry of Defence announced that the Qatar Emiri Air Defence Forces successfully intercepted a drone attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base in Doha.

Authorities confirmed that the threat was neutralized by air defence systems as part of ongoing measures to protect the country's airspace and vital military installations.

The Ministry reaffirmed the armed forces' high level of readiness and vigilance in safeguarding the security and stability of the State of Qatar.