Qatar Air Defences Intercept Drone Targeting Al Udeid Air Base
Authorities confirmed that the threat was neutralized by air defence systems as part of ongoing measures to protect the country's airspace and vital military installations.
The Ministry reaffirmed the armed forces' high level of readiness and vigilance in safeguarding the security and stability of the State of Qatar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment