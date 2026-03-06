Markets, Healthcare Institutions Operating Normally- Ministry Of Interior

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior (MOI) affirmed that markets and healthcare institutions across the country are operating normally, noting that a sufficient strategic stockpile of food and medical supplies is available to ensure the continuity of supply and meet the needs of the community in accordance with approved emergency plans.

The ministry said in a post on its official 'X' account that the relevant authorities confirmed the normal functioning of markets and healthcare facilities.

MOI also urged the public to maintain responsible consumer behavior, exercise awareness, and avoid unjustified stockpiling in order to support market stability