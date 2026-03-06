Markets, Healthcare Institutions Operating Normally- Ministry Of Interior
The ministry said in a post on its official 'X' account that the relevant authorities confirmed the normal functioning of markets and healthcare facilities.
MOI also urged the public to maintain responsible consumer behavior, exercise awareness, and avoid unjustified stockpiling in order to support market stability
