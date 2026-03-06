Turkish President, Italian Prime Minister Discuss Latest Regional Developments

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone today with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, discussing the latest regional developments and bilateral relations.

In a statement released today, the Turkish Presidency said that Erdogan and Meloni discussed Turkish-Italian relations, as well as regional and international issues, particularly the ongoing conflicts in the region.

The Turkish President emphasized that Ankara is closely monitoring developments in Iran and their repercussions on the region. He added that Turkiye has conveyed the necessary messages to the relevant parties, urging them to avoid actions that could further destabilize the region.

He stressed that Turkiye advocates for strengthening diplomacy and emphasized the need for the international community to work together to achieve this.

Erdogan warned that the course of the conflict poses risks that could threaten global security. He noted that the conflicts in the region and the world have once again highlighted the importance of increased cooperation among NATO allies, especially in the defense industry.

During the call, Erdogan also affirmed that Turkiye is working to enhance cooperation with Italy in all areas, particularly trade.