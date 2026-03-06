Cruise Missile Intercepted, Destroyed East Of Al Kharj Governorate: Saudi Ministry Of Defense
Riyadh: A cruise missile was intercepted and destroyed east of Al-Kharj Governorate, southeast of the capital, Riyadh, said the official spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki.
This was reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) without further details.
Earlier Friday, the official spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Defense announced the interception and destruction of a drone northeast of Riyadh.
