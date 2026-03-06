Up To QR1,000,000 Penalty For Adjusting Prices Without Prior Approval: Moci

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) issued a stern warning regarding adjusting the prices of goods or services without prior official approval, saying that it was considered a legal violation and may result in a financial penalty reaching up to QR 1,000,000.

The Ministry outlined a range of applicable penalties for businesses found in breach of these regulations, which also include:

. Imprisonment Ranging from one month to one year.

. Temporary closure of the establishment for up to one month and the seizure/confiscation of involved goods.

. Double penalties for repeat offenders.

In a move to protect consumer rights and maintain market stability, the Ministry emphasized that any price modifications must strictly adhere to the provisions of Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection and Law No. (12) of 1972 on Mandatory Pricing and Profit Determination.

To avoid legal accountability, MOCI instructed all establishments to follow a strict protocol before making any price adjustments.

Businesses are required to obtain prior approval from the Ministry, register all prices electronically, report any changes to registered information, and ensure that no paper or electronic documents related to prices have been tampered with.

For further information or to report violations, the Ministry advised the public and business owners to contact it at 16001, +974 66111400 via WhatsApp, or visit their official website.