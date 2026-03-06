The United States To Host The Shield Of The Americas Summit

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On March 7, 2026, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will join President Donald J. Trump at the Shield of the Americas Summit in Doral, Florida. The United States will welcome our strongest likeminded allies in our hemisphere to promote freedom, security, and prosperity in our region. This historic coalition of nations will work together to advance strategies that stop foreign interference in our hemisphere, criminal and narco-terrorist gangs and cartels, and illegal and mass immigration.

Select Summit events will be livestreamed on the White House's digital platforms, the Department homepage and the Department YouTube channel.

