10 Ways To Protect Yourself From Social Security Scams In 2026

Social Security scams are hitting record highs in 2026, and criminals are getting smarter, faster, and more convincing. Seniors are being targeted through phone calls, texts, emails, and even fake government websites designed to steal benefits or personal information. The good news is that you can stay safe by learning the red flags and taking a few simple precautions. Most Social Security scams rely on fear and urgency, which means staying calm and informed is your strongest defense. If you want to protect your identity, your benefits, and your peace of mind, these 10 steps can help you stay one step ahead of scammers.

1. Never Trust Unexpected Calls Claiming to Be From Social Security

Scammers often pretend to be government agents to pressure seniors into sharing personal information. They may claim your number is suspended, your benefits are frozen, or your account is under investigation. These are classic Social Security scams, and the Social Security Administration (SSA) does not make surprise threatening calls. If you receive one, hang up immediately and do not engage. Real government agencies communicate through mailed letters, not aggressive phone calls.

2. Avoid Clicking Links in Emails or Texts About Your Benefits

Many Social Security scams now arrive through email or text messages that look official but lead to fake websites. These sites are designed to steal your login credentials or personal information. Even if the message looks legitimate, the SSA does not send clickable links asking you to“verify” or“update” your account. Always type SSA directly into your browser instead of using a link. This simple habit can prevent identity theft and benefit fraud.

3. Create and Monitor Your My Social Security Account

One of the best defenses against Social Security scams is having your own My Social Security account. Scammers sometimes try to create accounts in seniors' names to redirect benefits, but you can block them by setting yours up first. Once your account is active, check it regularly for suspicious changes. Look for unexpected address updates, direct‐deposit changes, or benefit adjustments. Monitoring your account gives you early warning if someone tries to tamper with your information.

4. Use Two‐Factor Authentication for Extra Security

Two‐factor authentication adds a second layer of protection to your My Social Security account. This prevents scammers from accessing your information even if they somehow obtain your password. Most Social Security scams rely on weak or reused passwords, so strengthening your login is essential. Choose a unique password and enable text or email verification codes. This small step dramatically reduces your risk of unauthorized access.

5. Never Pay Fees or Fines to“Fix” a Social Security Problem

Scammers often demand payment to resolve fake issues with your benefits. They may ask for gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency-clear signs of Social Security scams. The SSA will never ask for money to restore benefits, clear your record, or verify your identity. Any request for payment is a red flag that you're dealing with a criminal. Hang up, delete the message, and report the scam immediately.

6. Be Skeptical of Caller ID-It Can Be Faked

Scammers can make their calls appear as if they're coming from the SSA or another government agency. This tactic, known as spoofing, is common in Social Security scams. Never rely on caller ID to determine whether a call is legitimate. If you're unsure, hang up and call the SSA directly using the official number listed on SSA.. Taking control of the call protects you from manipulation.

7. Keep Your Social Security Number Secure at All Times

Your Social Security number is the key to your identity, and scammers will do anything to obtain it. Avoid carrying your Social Security card in your wallet, and never share the number unless absolutely necessary. Many Social Security scams begin with criminals gathering small pieces of personal information to build a full profile. Shredding documents, securing mail, and being cautious online all help reduce your risk. Treat your number like a valuable asset-because it is.

8. Watch for Fake Government Letters and Forms

Some scammers send letters that look official but contain subtle errors or unusual requests. These letters may ask for personal information, demand immediate action, or direct you to a fake website. Real SSA letters never threaten arrest or suspension of benefits. If something feels off, compare the letter to samples on SSA or call the agency directly. Staying alert helps you avoid falling for sophisticated Social Security scams.

9. Report Suspicious Activity Immediately

Reporting scams helps protect you and others in your community. The SSA's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) investigates fraud and tracks new scam tactics. If you receive a suspicious call, message, or letter, report it right away. Quick reporting helps authorities shut down active Social Security scams before they spread. It also ensures you have documentation if your identity is ever compromised.

10. Educate Friends and Family About New Scam Tactics

Scammers often target seniors who may not be aware of the latest fraud trends. Sharing information with friends, neighbors, and family members helps everyone stay safer. Many Social Security scams succeed simply because victims don't know what to look for. A quick conversation can prevent someone you care about from losing money or personal information. Staying informed is one of the strongest defenses against fraud.

Staying Safe Starts With Staying Informed

Social Security scams are evolving quickly, but seniors can protect themselves by staying alert, skeptical, and proactive. Understanding how scammers operate makes it easier to spot red flags before they turn into real problems. With strong account security, careful communication habits, and regular monitoring, you can safeguard your benefits and your identity. Staying informed isn't just smart-it's essential in 2026's digital landscape.

What scam tactics do you think more seniors should be warned about this year?