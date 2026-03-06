Turning 60 Soon? The Retirement Catch-Up Strategy Many Savers Overlook

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Turning 60 is a major milestone, and for many Americans, it comes with a sudden realization: retirement is no longer a distant idea-it's right around the corner. If your savings aren't where you hoped they'd be, you're far from alone, and the good news is that it's not too late to make meaningful progress. In fact, there's a powerful retirement catch‐up strategy that many savers overlook, even though it can significantly boost your nest egg in just a few years. With smarter planning and a few targeted adjustments, your 60s can become your strongest decade for financial growth. Here are 10 ways to take advantage of this often‐missed opportunity.

1. Maximize Catch‐Up Contributions Before Retirement

Once you turn 50, the IRS allows you to contribute extra money to your retirement accounts, but many people don't fully use this retirement catch‐up strategy. These additional contributions can dramatically increase your savings during your final working years. At age 60, you still have time to take advantage of these higher limits, especially if your income is more stable than it was earlier in life. Even small increases add up quickly thanks to compounding. Treating catch‐up contributions as a non‐negotiable monthly bill can help you stay consistent.

2. Use Your Highest‐Earning Years to Boost Savings

Many people reach their peak earning years in their late 50s and early 60s, making this the perfect time to accelerate your retirement catch‐up strategy. With fewer family expenses-like childcare or college tuition-you may have more room in your budget than you realize. Redirecting this extra cash into retirement accounts can make a significant difference. Even if you're still paying off a mortgage, prioritizing savings during these years can help you retire with more confidence. Think of this decade as your financial“power window.”

3. Delay Social Security to Increase Lifetime Benefits

Delaying Social Security is one of the most effective parts of a retirement catch‐up strategy, yet many people claim benefits too early. For every year you wait past full retirement age, your monthly check increases. This can result in thousands of dollars more over your lifetime. If you're still working at 60, delaying benefits may be easier than you think. The longer you wait-up to age 70-the more financial breathing room you'll have later.

4. Downsize Strategically to Free Up Cash

Your home may be one of your biggest untapped assets, and downsizing can be a powerful retirement catch‐up strategy. Selling a larger home and moving into something smaller can reduce your mortgage, taxes, insurance, and maintenance costs. The savings can be redirected into retirement accounts or used to pay off debt. Downsizing also simplifies your lifestyle, which can make retirement more enjoyable. Many seniors find that a smaller home brings both financial and emotional relief.

5. Pay Off High‐Interest Debt Before Retiring

High‐interest debt can drain your retirement income, making it harder to enjoy your later years. Eliminating this debt is a crucial part of any retirement catch‐up strategy, especially for those nearing 60. Paying off credit cards, personal loans, or high‐rate car loans frees up money that can be redirected into savings. It also reduces financial stress as you approach retirement. The sooner you eliminate these balances, the more flexibility you'll have.

6. Consider Working a Few Extra Years

Working longer is a powerful but often overlooked retirement catch‐up strategy. Even two or three additional years can dramatically increase your savings and reduce the number of years you'll rely on withdrawals. Staying employed also allows your investments more time to grow. Many people choose part‐time or flexible work to ease into retirement gradually. This approach can boost both your finances and your sense of purpose.

7. Reevaluate Your Investment Mix at 60

Your 60s are a great time to review your investment strategy and make sure it aligns with your goals. A balanced portfolio can support your retirement catch‐up strategy by protecting your savings while still allowing for growth. Many savers become too conservative too early, which limits long‐term potential. Others stay too aggressive, risking losses right before retirement. A financial review can help you find the right middle ground.

8. Take Advantage of Health Savings Accounts (HSAs)

If you're eligible for an HSA, it can be a powerful addition to your retirement catch‐up strategy. HSAs offer triple tax advantages: tax‐deductible contributions, tax‐free growth, and tax‐free withdrawals for medical expenses. Since healthcare is one of the biggest retirement costs, this account can provide major relief. After age 65, you can even use HSA funds for non‐medical expenses without penalties. Building up your HSA now can reduce financial pressure later.

9. Automate Your Savings to Stay Consistent

Automation is one of the simplest ways to strengthen your retirement catch‐up strategy. Setting up automatic transfers ensures you save consistently, even when life gets busy. It also removes the temptation to skip contributions during expensive months. Over time, automation builds powerful financial habits. Many savers find that they don't even miss the money once it's out of their checking account.

10. Seek Professional Guidance to Maximize Your Final Working Years

A financial advisor can help you build a personalized retirement catch‐up strategy based on your income, goals, and timeline. Advisors can identify tax advantages, optimize your investments, and help you avoid costly mistakes. Even a single consultation can uncover opportunities you may have overlooked. At age 60, professional guidance can make a meaningful difference in your long‐term security. The right plan can help you retire with confidence instead of uncertainty.

Your 60s Can Be Your Strongest Financial Decade

Turning 60 doesn't mean you've run out of time-it means you're entering a powerful window for financial growth. With the right retirement catch‐up strategy, you can boost your savings, reduce debt, and build a more secure future. Small changes made consistently can have a big impact over the next few years. Your retirement story isn't written yet, and you still have time to shape it.

What catch‐up strategy do you think more people turning 60 should know about?