Local Contractor Answers Hawaii Homeowner Questions On KITV's Island Life Live

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Hawaii homeowners with questions about construction projects now have a regular opportunity to get answers from a licensed general contractor on television. Lucas Stensland, owner of Honolulu-based H-1 Construction LLC, appears every Tuesday on KITV's Island Life Live (ABC 4) to address viewer-submitted questions about building and remodeling in Hawaii.

The segment, titled "Ask the Contractor," invites Island residents to submit construction questions through the company's website, with selected inquiries answered during the weekly broadcast. Recent topics have included construction timelines, causes of project delays, material availability issues, weather-related impacts on building schedules, and how homeowner decisions affect project completion.

In a recent episode, Stensland explained factors that influence construction timelines in Hawaii, noting that material availability and weather conditions can significantly impact project schedules. He emphasized the role of clear communication and timely decision-making in keeping builds on track.

"Building a home in Hawaii comes with unique challenges that mainland contractors simply don't encounter," Stensland said. "Our goal with 'Ask the Contractor' is to pull back the curtain on the construction process so homeowners understand what to expect."

Stensland has operated H-1 Construction in Hawaii since 2007, bringing over 30 years of construction experience from Minnesota and Wisconsin. The company serves Oahu, Maui, Kauai, the Big Island, Lanai, and Molokai, specializing in luxury custom home building and remodeling.

H-1 Construction received the 2018 Grand Award from the Building Industry Association of Hawaii and has been recognized by Houzz as "Best of Design" in 2024. The company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

In addition to the television segment, H-1 Construction hosts monthly seminars for homeowners considering construction or remodeling projects.

"Ask the Contractor" airs every Tuesday during Island Life Live from 10 to 11 a.m. on KITV/KIKU. Homeowners can submit questions for consideration through the H-1 Construction website.