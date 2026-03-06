BSX DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Boston Scientific (BSX) Investors Of Securities Class Action Deadline On May 4, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Boston Scientific between July 23, 2025 and February 3, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

NEW YORK, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Boston Scientific Corporation (“Boston Scientific” or the“Company”) (NYSE: BSX) and reminds investors of the May 4, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose true state of Boston Scientific's U.S. EP segment; notably, that management was aware that the segment's growth rate was unsustainable and that it was approaching an earlier tipping point than the market was anticipating. Due to Defendants' statements of confidence and lofty expectations, investors and analysts were left surprised by Boston Scientific's net income miss and underwhelming guidance for the first half of fiscal 2026.

On February 4, 2026, Boston Scientific published a press release announcing fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, including a pertinent disappointment in U.S. EP sales, and issued guidance for fiscal 2026 that fell well below expectations. The Company attributed its results and dismal guidance on a combination of slower than expected market growth alongside increased competition, despite management's previous claims of a“growing” EP business and assertions they“have a very good understanding of what competition we will face and in what time frame.”

On this news, Boston Scientific's stock price fell $16.12, or 17.6%, to close at $75.50 per share on February 4, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

