Harpe Laser And Wellness Wins 'Best Facial' And Earns Silver For 'Best Medical Spa' In The 2025 Best Of Asheville Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Harpe Laser & Wellness is proud to announce that it has been voted Winner of Best Facial and awarded the Silver Award for Best Medical Spa in the 2025 Best of Asheville Awards. These honors highlight the practice's continued commitment to excellence in aesthetic care, patient experience, and results-driven wellness.

The Best of Asheville Awards celebrate outstanding businesses across the region, recognizing those that consistently demonstrate exceptional service and community impact. With thousands of votes cast by Asheville residents each year, these awards reflect genuine community trust and appreciation.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized by our community in both categories,” said Claudia Harpe, Co-Owner of Harpe Laser and Wellness.“Our team pours their heart into delivering thoughtful, customized care-from corrective skincare to advanced laser treatments and wellness services. Being voted Best Facial and earning Silver for Best Medical Spa is incredibly meaningful to all of us.”

Harpe Laser and Wellness has become one of Western North Carolina's top destinations for skin health, aesthetic medicine, and holistic wellness. Known for its integrative approach, the practice combines cutting-edge medical aesthetics with personalized, whole-person care. Their signature facials-including corrective, anti-aging, and medical‐grade treatment options-have become especially popular for delivering visible, lasting results. "Our Signature, HydraFacial and DiamondGlow facials are the most popular facial services, and each are part of our Glow Club Membership which allows monthly treatments tailored to our client's needs" says Claudia Harpe.

This recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for Harpe Laser and Wellness, including multiple“Best of the Blue Ridge” wins for Best Medical Spa for their Hendersonville location.

“We are grateful to every patient who took the time to vote,” added Harpe.“As we celebrate this achievement, we're even more energized to continue raising the bar in aesthetic and wellness care for Asheville and Hendersonville.”



About Harpe Laser and Wellness



Harpe Laser and Wellness is a leading aesthetic and wellness practice with locations in Asheville and Hendersonville, NC. Founded on the principles of holistic wellbeing, the practice offers advanced laser treatments, injectables, medical-grade skincare, facials, weight management, hormone support, and integrative wellness services. Their mission is to help every patient look and feel their best-inside and out.