Kevin Sumlin Announces Launch Of New Scholarship Program For Collegiate Student-Athletes To Foster Academic And Athletic Excellence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accomplished veteran coach Kevin Sumlin announces the establishment of the Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes, a new initiative designed to support undergraduate students who demonstrate exceptional dedication to both their studies and their athletic pursuits. The program reflects the long-standing commitment of Kevin Sumlin to mentorship and the development of well-rounded individuals who strive for success on the field and in the classroom.

The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes provides a $1,500 one-time award to a deserving recipient. This scholarship aims to alleviate some of the financial pressures faced by collegiate athletes, allowing them to focus more effectively on their academic and athletic goals. By offering this support, Kevin Sumlin intends to encourage the next generation of leaders to maintain high standards of performance in all areas of their lives.

To be eligible for the Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes, applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at an accredited college or university. Additionally, candidates must be active student-athletes participating in collegiate athletics. The selection process requires the submission of a 500–700-word essay responding to the following prompt:“As a student-athlete, what lessons have you learned from balancing academics and athletics, and how will these experiences help shape your future beyond sports?”

This essay prompt serves as a window into the character and resilience of the applicant. Through this scholarship, Kevin Sumlin emphasizes the importance of the life lessons acquired through the rigorous demands of sports, such as time management, teamwork, and persistence. The program seeks to honor those who apply these valuable traits to their educational journey and their aspirations for life after graduation.

Applications must be submitted via email to... no later than June 15, 2026. A selection committee will review all submissions, and the official winner of the award will be announced on July 15, 2026. Detailed information regarding the application process and program requirements is available on the official scholarship website at .

With a career spanning over three decades in collegiate athletics, including head coaching roles at major programs, Kevin Sumlin brings a wealth of experience to this endeavor. Throughout his professional journey, he has prioritized the growth of his players beyond their athletic achievements. This scholarship serves as a continuation of that legacy, providing tangible assistance to students who embody the values of dedication and excellence.

