Brody Shulman Scholarship For Law Students Announces National 2026 Application Cycle To Advance Future Leaders In Legal Education

DAVIE, Fla., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theofficially opens its 2026 application cycle, inviting undergraduate students planning to attend law school and current law students at accredited U.S. institutions to apply. Established by, a respected South Florida attorney and partner at the Perera Law Group, the scholarship reflects a deep commitment to academic excellence, fairness, and meaningful contributions to the legal profession.

The Brody Shulman Scholarship for Law Students is designed to recognize one outstanding student annually who demonstrates strong academic performance, exceptional character, and a clear dedication to pursuing a career in law. While founded in Davie, Florida, the scholarship is national in scope and open to eligible students across the United States.

Brody Shulman Brody Shulman builds a reputation for integrity and advocacy in labor and employment law, representing both individuals and corporate clients. A graduate of the University of Miami, Brody Shulman previously serves as Chief Justice of the Student Bar Association and actively participates in community legal aid initiatives. These experiences continue to shape the mission of the Brody Shulman Scholarship for Law Students.

The scholarship awards a one-time grant of $1,000 to a selected recipient. Applications are evaluated based on the quality, originality, and insight of a required essay, as well as demonstrated academic dedication and potential to contribute meaningfully to the legal field.

Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must meet the following criteria:



Be an undergraduate student planning to attend law school or a current law student at an accredited U.S. institution.

Demonstrate strong academic performance and a clear interest in pursuing a legal career. Submit an original, unpublished essay written in English.



Essay Prompt

Applicants are required to respond to the following prompt:

“How do you believe the law can be used to create positive social change, and what role do you hope to play in advancing justice through your legal career?”

Essay Guidelines



Length: 750–1,000 words

Format: Typed, double-spaced, 12-point font (Times New Roman or similar)

Include full name, school name, field of study, and year in school at the top of the document Submit in PDF or Word format via email

The deadline to apply for the Brody Shulman Scholarship for Law Students is August 15, 2026. The selected recipient is announced on September 15, 2026.

By focusing on academic achievement and visionary thinking, the Brody Shulman Scholarship for Law Students aims to invest in individuals who aspire to shape public policy, strengthen institutions, advocate for vulnerable populations, and uphold the rule of law. The selection process prioritizes authenticity, analytical depth, and a demonstrated commitment to advancing justice.

The Brody Shulman Scholarship for Law Students stands as a testament to the belief that the next generation of attorneys will play a pivotal role in addressing evolving social, economic, and legal challenges. Through this annual award, Brody Shulman

Interested applicants are encouraged to review full details and submission instructions at the official website and submit completed materials prior to the stated deadline.

For additional information, visit or submit inquiries via email at ....

