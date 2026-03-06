Austin Harris MD Launches Student Athlete Grant To Empower College Students In Academics And Athletics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Austin Harris MD Grant for Student Athletes officially opens its application cycle, inviting undergraduate students to apply for financial support as they pursue excellence in both academics and athletics. This initiative, led by Austin Harris MD, reflects his commitment to nurturing the next generation of student athletes who embody resilience, discipline, and ambition.

The grant is designed to recognize and support students enrolled at accredited colleges or universities who are actively participating in sports or preparing for careers in athletics. Applicants must demonstrate consistent academic achievement and submit a compelling essay detailing their journey as both a student and athlete. The deadline for submissions is January 15, 2026, with the selected recipient to be announced on February 15, 2026.

A Vision of Support from Austin Harris MD

Austin Harris MD is a board-certified anesthesiologist and the Medical Director of NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy in Sherman Oaks, California. Through this grant, Austin Harris MD extends his dedication to service beyond the medical field, acknowledging the unique challenges student athletes face in balancing rigorous academic demands with athletic commitments.

The grant reflects Austin Harris MD's belief that student athletes cultivate life skills-such as perseverance, time management, and leadership-that extend far beyond the classroom or playing field. By offering this opportunity, Austin Harris MD reinforces his dedication to fostering personal growth and achievement in young adults.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the Austin Harris MD Grant for Student Athletes, applicants must:



Be currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university

Be actively involved in a college-level sport or pursuing a career in athletics

Maintain satisfactory academic standing Submit a completed application and essay via the official grant website

This inclusive process ensures fair consideration for students from diverse athletic and academic backgrounds.

Honoring Student Athletes through Education

Austin Harris MD has long championed the value of education, mentorship, and community support. This grant is not only a financial resource-it's a recognition of the discipline and balance required to succeed as both a scholar and an athlete. It stands as a testament to Austin Harris MD's vision for empowering young individuals who are shaping their futures with determination and integrity.

Key Dates



Application Deadline: January 15, 2026 Winner Announcement: February 15, 2026

Full details, including essay guidelines and application instructions, are available at:

About Austin Harris MD

Austin Harris MD is a distinguished anesthesiologist with expertise spanning cardiac, thoracic, pediatric, and general anesthesiology. As Medical Director of NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, he leads innovative approaches in integrative care and mental health treatment. Beyond his clinical work, Austin Harris MD is deeply committed to education and mentorship, values that are reflected in the creation of the Austin Harris MD Grant for Student Athletes.

