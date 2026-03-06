Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-03-06 12:31:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name David Ledwidge

2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Irish Continental Group plc
b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 ICG Unit

ISIN: IE00BLP58571
b) Nature of the transaction
  • Vesting and exercise of 2023 awards under the terms of the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan
  • Sale of ICG Units
  • Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan
    • c) Price(s) and volume(s)
    Price(s) Volume(s)
  • €0.065 128,804
  • €6.60 40,754
  • €0.065 100,500
    • Aggregated information
    - Aggregated volume
    - Price    		 N/A
    e) Date of the transaction 6 March 2026
    f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland
    g) Additional Information



