Klar Highlights Acoustic Solutions For Restaurants And Meeting Rooms In Singapore

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Klar is highlighting how acoustic treatments can support more comfortable and functional commercial interiors in Singapore. Recent applications include a restaurant VIP room and a corporate meeting room. These projects reflect growing interest in sound absorbing panels for spaces where privacy, speech clarity, and everyday comfort matter.

In both settings, a wall panel does more than shape the look of a room. It can also help manage echo and improve the user experience within enclosed spaces. The projects also show how an acoustical wall panel can be integrated into a commercial interior without disrupting the overall design.

Restaurant VIP Room Application

One of the featured applications is the Dusk commercial project. For this space, KlarTM Grooves in CM08 Pebble was selected for use in a restaurant VIP room. The project highlights how acoustic finishes can support dining areas where privacy and comfort are important.

In hospitality settings, enclosed rooms often need to support conversation without making the space feel closed in or overly technical. Hard surfaces can cause sound to reflect, which may affect how clearly people hear one another. Acoustic treatment can help reduce that effect and create a more controlled sound environment.

The use of a grooved surface also helps the treatment sit more naturally within the room's visual design. Instead of appearing purely functional, it becomes part of the finished interior. This can be especially useful in commercial spaces where both presentation and user comfort matter.

Meeting Room Acoustic Treatment

Klar is also featuring its work for Syfe Pte. Ltd. For this commercial project, KlarTM Grooves in VD15 Azure was used to address echo in a meeting room. The application reflects a common need in office interiors where speech clarity affects daily communication.

Meeting rooms often include glass, painted walls, and other reflective materials. While these finishes may suit the design of a space, they can also increase reverberation. As a result, discussions, presentations, and video calls may become less clear and more tiring over time.

Acoustic wall treatments can help soften those reflections and improve the overall sound quality of the room. This can support clearer speech and a more comfortable environment for staff and visitors. In practical terms, it also helps make the room more effective for regular use.

Balancing Appearance and Function

Min, Designer at Klar, said,“When we design a space, we always think about both appearance and user experience. Our grooved design helps reduce visible joint lines, so the acoustic solution can manage echo without disrupting the overall look of the space.” The company said this approach is important in commercial interiors where technical performance must also align with visual intent.

The two projects show how acoustic finishes can be adapted to different commercial uses. In a restaurant, the aim may be to support private conversation and a calmer dining experience. In a meeting room, the focus may be on improving verbal clarity and making shared discussions easier to follow.

In both cases, acoustic treatment is presented as part of the overall planning of the space rather than as an afterthought. This reflects a broader shift in how businesses evaluate interior environments. Beyond appearance alone, more attention is being given to how a room sounds and feels during daily use.

Commercial Relevance in Singapore

As businesses in Singapore continue to refine their interior spaces, acoustic performance is becoming a more practical consideration. Restaurants, offices, and other commercial environments often need to support concentration, communication, and comfort within the same room. This makes acoustic treatment increasingly relevant in both hospitality and workplace design.

Klar said its recent commercial applications reflect this wider interest in solutions that combine function and appearance. Rather than treating acoustics as a separate technical layer, the company positions it as part of the overall design strategy. That approach can be useful for architects, designers, and business owners planning spaces for regular human interaction.

About Klar

Klar provides acoustic solutions for personal and commercial spaces in Singapore. The company focuses on products that balance sound control, visual appeal, and everyday functionality. Its offerings are designed to support interior performance while maintaining a cohesive overall look.

