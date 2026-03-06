Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Philanthropist Rosario S. Cassata, Of The Cassata Foundation Donates To Pelican Marsh Elementary School In Naples, FL


2026-03-06 12:30:56
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Philanthropist Rosario S. Cassata, representing the Cassata Foundation, along with his wife Carolyn, were profoundly moved by the generosity displayed by the students of Pelican Marsh Elementary School in Naples, Florida.

Their efforts in raising funds for Wink News' March to a Million Meals and the Harry Chapin Food Bank aim to assist those in need.

Rosario contacted Principal Dr. Merhar to express his intention to make a donation on behalf of the school.

The school was thrilled by his generosity and warmly welcomed his kind offer.

In light of this, Rosario and Carolyn, in collaboration with the Cassata Foundation, chose to contribute a donation of $5,000 on behalf of Pelican Marsh Elementary to further the battle against hunger.

