Notification Of Major Shareholding
|Share capital and voting rights
|Holding in Nilfisk Holding previously
|Holding in Nilfisk Holding after March 4, 2026
|Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
|4.90%
|16.29%
|Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
|N/A
|N/A
|Freudenberg SE total share capital in %
|4.90%
|16.29%
As of March 4, 2026, Freudenberg SE directly or indirectly controls 4,418,979 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk Holding A/S, corresponding to 16.29% of the share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk Holding A/S.
For further information, please contact:
Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
+45 42 31 00 07
...
Attachments
-
08 Announcement - 06032026 - Major shareholder - Freudenberg
Major Shareholder Notification
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment