Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Notification Of Major Shareholding


2026-03-06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by Freudenberg SE that Freudenberg SE as of March 4, 2026, has increased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk as follows:

Share capital and voting rights Holding in Nilfisk Holding previously Holding in Nilfisk Holding after March 4, 2026
Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % 4.90% 16.29%
Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % N/A N/A
Freudenberg SE total share capital in % 4.90% 16.29%

As of March 4, 2026, Freudenberg SE directly or indirectly controls 4,418,979 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk Holding A/S, corresponding to 16.29% of the share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk Holding A/S.

For further information, please contact:

Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

+45 42 31 00 07

Attachments

  • 08 Announcement - 06032026 - Major shareholder - Freudenberg
  • Major Shareholder Notification

