FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DOCUMENTARY 'THE VOICE THAT ROCKED AMERICA--THE DICK BIONDI STORY'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the tribute feature documentary THE VOICE THAT ROCKED AMERICA--THE DICK BIONDI STORY, which is now available to rent/own on DVD March 10, 2026, as well as global digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, starting on March 6, 2026.

No one ruled radio like Dick Biondi, the fast-talking, fan-loving DJ who turned radio into a rock 'n' roll revolution when Top 40 was king. The wildly popular“Wild I-tralian” was the first U.S. DJ to play The Beatles on the radio and helped promote legends like Elvis Presley, Little Richard, and the Beach Boys. Kids adored him. Station managers fired him. And his legacy lasted for six decades. Broadcasting from Chicago's WLS-AM, he brought joy and mischief to millions of teens across America. THE VOICE THAT ROCKED AMERICA--THE DICK BIONDI STORY is a nostalgic journey through the golden age of AM radio, told through rare photos, re-creations, and interviews with fans, musicians, broadcasters, and Biondi himself. Narrated by filmmaker Pamela Enzweiler-

Pulice, this heartfelt documentary celebrates the man who helped define a musical era and set the bar for every DJ who followed.

Directed by Pamela Enzweiler-Pulice and produced by Enzweiler-Pulice with co-producers Stephanie M. Serna, Pat Wisniewski and Ron Onesti, THE VOICE THAT ROCKED AMERICA--THE DICK BIONDI STORY was written by Enzweiler-Pulice and Tom Desch. Subjects interviewed include: Dick Biondi, Tony Orlando, Paul Shaffer, Frankie Valli, Brian Wilson, Bob Sirott and Jim Peterik.

"Dick Biondi's voice brought excitement, rebellion, joy, and comfort into millions of homes and cars, turning ordinary moments into lifelong memories,” said filmmaker Pamela Enzweiler-Pulice.“By making this documentary, I came to see Dick Biondi not only as a legend, but as a reminder of how deeply one human voice - full of heart, warmth, and belief in people - can shape lives, including my own.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire THE VOICE THAT ROCKED AMERICA--THE DICK BIONDI STORY directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

THE VOICE THAT ROCKED AMERICA--THE DICK BIONDI STORY website:

