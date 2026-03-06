Bengal SIR: Judicial Adjudication Completed For 7.5 Lakh Cases, Informs CEO

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, March 6 (IANS) About 7.5 lakh cases of judicial adjudication of voters' documents classified under the“logical discrepancy” category have been completed till Friday evening, informed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal.

“A total of 200 more judicial officers from neighbouring Odisha and Jharkhand will be reaching West Bengal by Saturday morning. After a two-day training on Saturday and Sunday, they will be joining the judicial adjudication process on Monday. Their joining will further add pace in the process of judicial adjudication,” Agarwal told media persons on Friday evening.

A total of over 60 lakh voter documents were originally referred for judicial adjudication. The final voters' list in West Bengal, minus the cases referred for judicial adjudication, was published on February 28. The supplementary list will be published in due course as per an earlier order of the Apex Court.

Reacting to Trinamool Congress's allegations earlier in the day that many“alive” voters have been shown as“deceased” voters following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state, Agarwal said that if there was any such complaint, the voters concerned should approach the Commission.

“We will take action if the complaint is filed. We will see whose negligence resulted in the omission of the names of the living voters being marked as dead voters. Why was it done? Did someone intentionally omit the name? All these matters will be investigated,” Agarwal said.

Two other crucial developments related to the judicial adjudication part in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the poll-preparedness for the forthcoming crucial Assembly elections in the state are scheduled next week, especially on Monday and Tuesday.

The full bench of the ECI, led by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, will be arriving in Kolkata on the night of March 8 with a packed schedule for the next two days to review both the ongoing judicial exercise as well as the preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

On March 10 (Tuesday), a crucial hearing on the SIR and related judicial adjudication is scheduled at the Supreme Court.