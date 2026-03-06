Iranian Warship IRIS Lavan Docks In Kochi After Technical Fault

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, March 6 (IANS) An Iranian naval vessel, IRIS Lavan, on Friday, docked in Kerala's Kochi after India granted emergency permission following a reported technical malfunction, even as the sinking of another Iranian warship by an American torpedo has triggered wider geopolitical ripples.

The Iranian warship reached Kochi on March 4 after the Union government approved Tehran's request to allow the vessel to make an urgent halt for technical reasons.

The ship had earlier detected a fault while operating in the region and sought India's assistance to dock for necessary checks and support.

IRIS Lavan had arrived in the region to participate in the International Fleet Review.

The technical issue was reportedly detected on February 28, following which Iran approached India requesting permission for the vessel to dock at Kochi.

The Union government cleared the request on March 1, paving the way for the ship to enter the Kochi port.

The vessel continues to remain anchored in Kochi while assessments are being carried out.

The 183 sailors, who were on board the warship, have been accommodated at special facilities of the Indian Navy in the city.

Naval authorities have ensured that all necessary logistical and humanitarian arrangements are being provided to the crew during their stay.

The development has drawn attention as IRIS Lavan arrived in Kochi just days before another Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, was reportedly sunk after being hit by an American torpedo.

The incident involving IRIS Dena has triggered diplomatic and political debate, with questions being raised over the evolving security situation and its implications for regional maritime activity.

With tensions simmering in parts of West Asia and the Gulf region, the presence of an Iranian naval vessel at an Indian port has also attracted scrutiny in strategic circles.

However, officials said that the decision to allow the ship to dock was taken purely on operational and humanitarian grounds after Iran sought urgent assistance following the technical fault.