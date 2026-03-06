Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Silver Lake


2026-03-06 12:01:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Menlo Park, California, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Silver Lake that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Silver Lake and Nomura Securities Form a Strategic Partnership to Establish a Primary Trading Account and Co-Create a New Blueprint for Japan's Capital Markets" issued March 6, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.

CONTACT: John Alice service(at)silverslake.jp

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

