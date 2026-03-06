Johnson Fistel Investigates CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Directors For Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) concerning whether the officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders.

What should CF Industries shareholders do?

CF Industries shareholders may have legal rights and are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss the investigation and their options.

Shareholders may also contact lead analyst Jim Baker

Background of the investigation

The U.S. fertilizer industry has historically been the subject of antitrust scrutiny. In lawsuits filed around 2008 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, major fertilizer producers including The Mosaic Company, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (now Nutrien Ltd.), and Agrium Inc. were accused of conspiring to artificially inflate potash prices. Those cases resulted in settlements totaling tens of millions of dollars.

More recently, on March 4, 2026, reports indicated that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating potential price fixing in the U.S. fertilizer market involving several fertilizer producers, including CF Industries.

In light of this news, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether CF Industries' officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties or otherwise failed to properly oversee the Company's compliance with antitrust laws.

