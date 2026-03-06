Monthly Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Making Up The Share Capital On 28 February 2026
|Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur:
|Worldline SA
|Name and address of the Company:
|Tour Voltaire
|1, Place des Degrés
|92800 Puteaux
|(code ISIN FR 0011981968)
Date d'arrêté des informations
Declaration date
| Nombre total d'actions composant le capital
Total number of shares
|
Nombre total de droits de vote
Total number of voting rights
|28/02/2026
| 283 964 175
283,964,175
| Nombre de droits de vote théoriques: 328 677 645
Number of theoretical voting rights: 328,677,645
Attachment
-
Worldline - Voting rights and share capital - February 28 2026
