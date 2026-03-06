(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 6 March 2026
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the“ Company”)
Purchase of shares for cancellation
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 6 March 2026 the Company purchased 313,755 ordinary shares at a price of 31.45 pence per share for cancellation.
Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 372,591,856 ordinary shares of one pence each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.
The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 372,591,856.
This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
| Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau
+44 20 7523 4525
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
