Berger Singerman Expands Tampa Presence Through Business Combination With Rocke Mclean Sbar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Berger Singerman, Florida's business law firm, is pleased to announce that attorneys and several non-attorney team members of Rocke McLean Sbar (RMS) have joined the firm through a business combination, strengthening the firm's presence and expanding its range of services in Tampa and throughout Central Florida.

Tampa, FL, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Singerman, Florida's business law firm, is pleased to announce that attorneys and several non-attorney team members of Rocke McLean Sbar (RMS) have joined the firm through a business combination, strengthening the firm's presence and expanding its range of services in Tampa and throughout Central Florida.

“This is an exciting and strategic expansion for our firm,” said Jordi Guso, Managing Partner of Berger Singerman.“The RMS attorneys are among the finest in Tampa. Many of us have worked alongside, and opposite, them on significant matters over the years, and we have long admired their professionalism, skill, and integrity.”

RMS is a highly regarded Tampa-based litigation firm with a strong reputation in complex commercial and business disputes. This combination significantly enhances Berger Singerman's litigation and real estate capabilities in the Tampa market and brings six accomplished attorneys to the firm's Tampa team:

Robert L. Rocke

Robert Rocke focuses his practice on commercial litigation, real estate litigation, insurance coverage, healthcare law, business torts, and noncompete agreements. He has received an AV® PreeminentTM designation from Martindale-Hubbell for more than 30 years and has been recognized as a top business litigation lawyer by multiple publications, including Tampa Magazine, Florida Trend's Legal Elite, and Florida Super Lawyers.

Rocke earned his J.D. from Mercer University's Walter F. George School of Law and received his B.A. from the University of South Florida after attending Bentley College.

Robert D. McLean

Robert McLean concentrates his practice in commercial real estate, commercial leasing, commercial finance, commercial loans, and real estate development. He has earned an AV® PreeminentTM designation from Martindale-Hubbell for more than 20 years and previously served as a board member of the National Association of Corporate Real Estate Executives and on the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Grievance Committee.

McLean earned his J.D., with Honors, from the University of Florida, where he served as an editor of the University of Florida Law Review, and received his B.A., cum laude, from Washington & Lee University.

Jonathan B. Sbar

Jon Sbar focuses on business litigation, including shareholder and partnership disputes, real estate litigation, commercial landlord and tenant matters, business torts, noncompete agreements, and probate disputes. He has received an AV® PreeminentTM designation from Martindale-Hubbell and has been recognized by the Daily Business Review's Florida Verdicts Hall of Fame, Florida Super Lawyers, and Tampa Style Magazine's Attorneys of the Year.

Sbar earned his J.D., with Honors, from the University of Florida, where he was a member of the University of Florida Law Review, and received his B.A., magna cum laude, from Washington & Lee University.

Jodi Corrigan

Jodi Corrigan focuses her practice on commercial litigation, administrative litigation and appellate matters.

Corrigan earned her J.D., magna cum laude, from Stetson University College of Law and received her B.S., with Honors, from the University of Florida.

Raul Valles, Jr.

Raul Valles represents clients in commercial litigation, employment law, business torts, and noncompete disputes. He contributed to the Florida Board of Bar Examiners by serving as a reader grading bar exams, volunteered as a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, and acted as an arbitrator for the Better Business Bureau's Lemon Law claims program.

Valles earned his J.D. from Duke University School of Law and received his B.A., cum laude, from Binghamton University.

Ian A. Parry

Ian Parry focuses his practice on commercial litigation, real estate litigation, healthcare law, business torts, and noncompete agreements. He represents businesses in complex disputes across a range of industries and is active in the Hillsborough County Bar Association.

Parry earned his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Florida's Fredric G. Levin College of Law and received his B.A. from Furman University.

Several RMS non-attorney team members will also join Berger Singerman, further strengthening the firm's Tampa operations and client service capabilities.

“We are proud of the firm we built at RMS and are excited to join Berger Singerman's collaborative and entrepreneurial platform,” said Sbar.

“The firm's depth of talent, statewide reach, and commitment to client service provide an excellent foundation for continued growth in Tampa and throughout Central Florida.”

CONTACT: Name: Ana M. Llanes Email:... Job Title: Communications and Marketing Manager