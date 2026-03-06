CBI Arrests Proclaimed Offender Absconding For 16 Years In Rajasthan Double Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Paras Ram, also known as Raju Sharma, a proclaimed offender who had been evading arrest for more than 16 years in a high-profile double murder case in Rajasthan.

The case was registered on April 6, 2011, against six accused following directions from the Jaipur bench of the Rajasthan High Court.

The incident took place on July 29, 2010, in Kaman town of Rajasthan, when the accused allegedly trespassed into a house and opened indiscriminate fire using country-made firearms.

Two people, a father and son, who were family members of the then Additional Sessions Judge, were killed on the spot, while two others suffered grievous injuries.

Paras Ram went into hiding shortly after the case was registered and was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Special Police Establishment Court in Jaipur.

A reward of Rs 5 lakh was announced for information leading to his arrest, and trial proceedings against him were kept in abeyance during his period of absconsion.

Over the years, the CBI collected and analysed technical inputs and field intelligence, eventually obtaining credible information that Paras Ram was living under a changed identity as "Raju Sharma".

Acting swiftly on the Intelligence, the CBI arrested him on March 5, 2026, in New Delhi in execution of a standing warrant issued by the competent court.

Following Paras Ram's arrest, he was produced before the competent court and granted three days of police custody for further investigation.

Officials said the central agency continues to probe the case, gathering evidence against all accused involved in the crime.

The arrest of Paras Ram marks a significant breakthrough in a case that had remained unresolved for more than a decade and underscores the CBI's persistent efforts to bring long-absconding criminals to justice.